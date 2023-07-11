TCN Adds Text-to-Pay to TCN Operator

TCN, a provider of cloud-based call center platforms, has added to its SMS payment portal's Text-to-Pay feature, enabling contact centers to use SMS communications for payment processing. This latest enhancement is seamlessly integrated into the TCN Operator platform, empowering contact centers to employ SMS communications for payment processing.

The payment portal is fully equipped with SMS communications and is available 24/7 to check balances, make payments, and more.

The latest payment portal enhancement also supports TCN's Natural Language Compliance (NLC) tool. With the NLC solution directly built into the payment portal, TCN clients can access SMS Consent Tracking and the cell phone scrub database features to ensure customer privacy protection while aligning with the current federal regulations.