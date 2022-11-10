TCN Adds Agent Scoring to Voice Analytics

TCN, provider of a cloud-based call center platform, has added agent scorecards to its Voice Analytics features in its advanced contact center platform, TCN Operator, to drive agent performance and efficiency.

Integrated into Voice Analytics features, agent scorecards is built to measure contact center performance to provide feedback about call center agents, how they are performing, how customers are responding, and how those agents are following or deviating from company standard processes. Managers can customize the scorecards based on the weighted value of each criterion.

Voice Analytics will automatically transcribe calls and grade them based on pre-set criteria. Specific criteria can be set up to flag instances where agents are not saying specific statements required with certain compliance standards.