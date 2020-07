Sytel has released version 11 of the Softdial Contact Center (SCC) hosting platform, supporting fully blended voice, chat, email, SMS, video, and all social channels.

Among the new features in this latest version are the following:

Multichannel, multimedia agent desktop that is non-siloed and fully blended;

Automatic load balancing;

Routing rules;

Agent desktop that will support and resize web applications;

Multitenant wall to wall, supporting 10,000 agents or more;

Conversational AI with call routing supported by Sytel's AI Dialer;

Reporting on all agent activities across all media;

Open APIs offering a choice of presentations, including REST, native sockets, Websockets, or a high-level .NET library;

Chat messaging connectors for the most popular platforms, like WhatsApp and Facebook, and the option to add unlimited chat plugins to existing chat platforms via Sytel Open APIs;

Customer interaction history; and

Home working support.