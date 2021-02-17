Sytel Adds Softdial Contact Center (SCC) Client to Salesforce AppExchange

Sytel has launched Softdial Contact Center (SCC) Client on Salesforce AppExchange.

SCC connects and manages inbound and outbound contact sessions across voice, chat, email, video, and social channels and includes inbound routing, artificial intelligence-powered predictive dialing, quality management tools for recording and reporting, and automatic blending and load balancing of both voice and text-based sessions.

The SCC Client enables agents to handle one voice and multiple text sessions simultaneously, each with an associated Salesforce record, switching between live sessions within the same interface. The SCC Client is embedded in the Salesforce client (Lightning version only), and enables click-to-dial within Salesforce records, screen-pops of customer details, and logging of completed sessions.