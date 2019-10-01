Sutherland Partners with Augment to Launch Sutherland CXi

Sutherland, a digital transformation company, partnered with Augment CXM, a provider of artificial intelligence-powered management tools for contact centers, to deliver Sutherland CXi to help companies observe patterns, predict outcomes and provide real-time guidance to enhance customer-agent interactions.

The application scans in real time every agent-customer interaction across channels and predicts which interactions have the probability of leading to negative outcomes. In addition, it provides learnings from similar interactions and feeds tips and insights so the agent can select the best possible path for the customer and the client.