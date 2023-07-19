SupportLogic Introduces Response Assist and Translation Assist

SupportLogic today rolled out Response Assist and Translation Assist its first two generative artificial intelligence features for Agent SX.
Response Assist offers tonality, grammar assistance, compliance, and soft skills coaching to customer support professionals to help them engage with confidence and improve their customer communication skills.
Translation Assist offers real-time, bi-directional language translation capabilities, with sentiment and keyword detection and response assistance.
"It's been just a little over a month since we announced our ambitious GenAI product roadmap, and with these releases, we've made a bold stride towards fulfilling that promise," said SupportLogic's founder and CEO, Krishna Raj Raja, in a statement. "These new generative AI capabilities assist customer support teams as they increase productivity and drive brand loyalty and renewals by making AI more human."