Support.com Announces SeeSupport for Real-Time, Remote Visual Support

Support.com, a provider of tech support and turnkey support center services, has launched SeeSupport, a remote visual support tool that helps agents to get eyes on the problem for more effective, personalized support.

"Retailers, manufacturers, communication services providers, and even warranty providers face some unique customer support challenges," said Support.com's vice president of product and engineering, Chris Koverman, in a statement. "To be able to retain customers by meeting their demands for high-touch support, the focus needs to be on reducing customer effort while also reducing product returns, support delivery costs, and even on-site field service visits. In our initial experience of deploying this new technology with support organizations, some customers have noticed a 29 percent decrease in field visits or truck rolls when using SeeSupport in their support sessions. And this is just one way in which remote visual support technology is revolutionizing the customer support experience."

With SeeSupport, support agents of all technical expertise levels can use the camera on a customer's smartphone or tablet to get a live, contextual view of the customer's problem. Via guided on-screen annotations, remote flashlight control, and more, SeeSupport enables agents to guide customers to resolution.

Using SeeSupport, support representatives can do the following:

Visually inspect a product in its physical environment, its setup, environmental issues, warning lights, or error codes to diagnose problems;

Walk customers through tasks, such as an installation, configuration, recovery procedure, or repair; and

Verify malfunctions or damage before authorizing claims or processing refunds.

For added extensibility, the SeeSupport remote visual support tool is cloud-based and capable of operating with or independently of a support organization's CRM or support ticketing system.