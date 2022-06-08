SuccessKPI and LiveVox Partner

SuccessKPI, a cloud-native contact center customer experience insight and action platform provider, is partnering with LiveVox, a provider of customer service and digital engagement tools, in an integration that will give LiveVox customers access to SuccessKPI's platform.

SuccessKPI's all-in-one insights and action platform provides a 360-degree view into the health of the contact center. It includes a purpose-built business intelligence layer, contact center analytics, speech and text analytics, speech transcription, quality management, SuccessKPI Playbooks, and advanced reporting and visualizations.