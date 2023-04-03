SuccessKPI Partners with Zoom to Unlock Insights for Contact Centers

SuccessKPI, a contact center customer experience insight and action platform provider, has integrated with Zoom Video Communications, to deliver advanced analytics and artificial intelligence-powered actions for contact centers.

This integration allows Zoom Contact Center users to blend data across customer channels to drive improved agent and customer experience (CX). It provides instant access to dozens of visualizations and reports combined with the power of real-time playbooks and alerts.

"Teaming up with Zoom brings our visions of delivering great customer experiences (CX) for businesses across the globe together," said Emil Modugno, vice president of sales and channel at SuccessKPI, in a statement. "With Zoom, our unified solution immediately improves businesses' ability to serve and delight their customers through advanced technology, analytics, and actionable insights."

Connect with SCS



Email Newsletter

Receive customer service news, trends, and analysis, plus expert advice.
Periodically, get important offers from SmartCustomerService.com or our advertising partners.

Best Practices

More Best Practices

Webinars

More Webinars

Content Library

More Content Library