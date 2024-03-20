SuccessKPI Partners with Five9

SuccessKPI, an analytics and automation company, is partnering with Five9, bringing SuccessKPI solutions to the Five9 CX Marketplace and integrating its artificial intelligence-powered analytics, real-time and historical reporting, and Playbook Builder automated action engine with the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center.

"We're excited to welcome SuccessKPI to the Five9 ISV Program, offering customers advanced CX analytics and reporting," said Brian Bitsky, senior director of business development at Five9, in a statement. "SuccessKPI's platform facilitates a seamless transition to Five9, empowering customers with reporting and visualizations that matter greatly to our intelligent cloud contact center customers."

"We are excited to launch our partnership and deliver innovative CX solutions to help enterprises transition to and optimize in the cloud," said Mike Ahnemann, head of strategic partnerships at SuccessKPI, in a statement. "Being available in the Five9 Marketplace enables our current and new customers to realize cost efficiencies from cloud migration while gaining powerful analytics and insights."/p>