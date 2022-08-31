SuccessKPI Expands Security Compliance for Contact Centers

SuccessKPI, a provider of cloud-native contact center customer experience insight and action platforms, has completed ISO 27001, GDPR, CCPA, and LGPD certification in addition to previously achieved SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA, and PCI DSS Level 1 certifications. The expanded security compliance enables business users to comply with regulations while collecting, analyzing, understanding, and acting on customer insights from around the world.
SuccessKPI's all-in-one insights and action platform provides a 360-degree view into the health of the contact center from the agent to the CEO. The platform includes a purpose-built business intelligence layer, contact center analytics, speech and text analytics, speech transcription, quality management, SuccessKPI Playbooks, and advanced reporting and visualizations.
"SuccessKPI is leading the contact center insight and analytics market with the most robust serverless SaaS secured solution designed to meet the needs of global enterprises and how they achieve differentiation and leadership in their own industries," said Piyush Patel, co-founder and chief technology officer of SuccessKPI, in a statement. "Companies trust us to protect their data and customer interactions while maintaining security and privacy compliance in the countries they do business in."