SuccessKPI Expands Security Compliance for Contact Centers

SuccessKPI, a provider of cloud-native contact center customer experience insight and action platforms, has completed ISO 27001, GDPR, CCPA, and LGPD certification in addition to previously achieved SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA, and PCI DSS Level 1 certifications. The expanded security compliance enables business users to comply with regulations while collecting, analyzing, understanding, and acting on customer insights from around the world.

SuccessKPI's all-in-one insights and action platform provides a 360-degree view into the health of the contact center from the agent to the CEO. The platform includes a purpose-built business intelligence layer, contact center analytics, speech and text analytics, speech transcription, quality management, SuccessKPI Playbooks, and advanced reporting and visualizations.