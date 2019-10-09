Stratifyd and Anexinet Partner on Customer Analytics

Through a new partnership agreement, Anexinet will perform implementation services for Stratifyd's artificial intelligence-powered Data Analytics Platform.

The partnership enables the two companies' clients to establish baselines against which they can quantify, measure, and evolve programs focused on business outcomes impacted by customer feedback.

"Stratifyd's clients and prospects want to develop a more programmatic approach to solving business outcomes around customer eExperience (CX) insights. Our goal was to find a partner that has customer experience, project management, and data analytics expertise to help our clients deploy and evolve their customer feedback-driven programs," said Derek Wang, Stratifyd's co-founder and CEO, in a statement. "This relationship with Anexinet enables us to scale our delivery capability while also providing our clients with greater subject matter expertise and a focus on business outcomes. Ultimately, Anexinet's strength in working with people and improving processes will make our platform much more powerful for users."

The partnership has also yielded a Customer Experience Analytics Kickstart program to help clients develop a roadmap for CX business challenges, such as contact-center efficiencies, customer churn, product quality, and sales effectiveness.