Squelch Launches on Salesforce AppExchange

Squelch, providers of a customer experience optimization solution that provides knowledge and resources to customer support and success professionals, has released the Squelch app on Salesforce.com's AppExchange.
Customer-facing agents working within Salesforce will benefit from the integration of current, relevant information that was previously stranded in disjointed systems and is now surfaced at the very moment it can help resolve a customer's issue.
"We're continuously adding new integrations to the Squelch platform to empower a growing number of customer support and success agents to be more productive and successful," said Jayaram Bhat, co-founder and CEO of Squelch, in a statement. "What we're announcing today means agents will never have to leave the Salesforce environment they're comfortable working in to benefit from critical data that may reside elsewhere."
"We are happy to welcome Squelch into the AppExchange, as they provide customers with an exciting new way to succeed in business by delivering the ultimate experience to their customer base," said Mike Wolff, senior vice president of independent software vendor sales at Salesforce, in a statement. "The exponential growth of the AppExchange underscores the enormous opportunity the entire Salesforce ecosystem has in creating cutting-edge solutions and driving customer success."