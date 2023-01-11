Sprinklr and Sitel Group Partner for Social Customer Service

Sprinklr, provider of a unified customer experience management platform, and Sitel Group, a provider of customer experience products and solutions, have teamed up to help companies enhance social customer service.

The global partnership creates an end-to-end set of digital services, spanning social listening and engagement to social media strategy and design.

Sprinklr's AI-powered contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) offering, Sprinklr Modern Care, delivers the data and insights used by Sitel Group social customer care experts. With data from digital touchpoints, including social networks, messaging, and review websites at their fingertips, Sitel Group teams can conduct qualitative and quantitative analyses. Users can manage all digital channels in one Sprinklr platform, and Sprinklr's global compliance framework ensures the appropriate approvals, governance rules, and moderation processes are in place for all social media content.

Sitel Group's and Sprinklr's combined reach enables them to provide in-language support for clients with operations in more than 100 countries, and through this partnership, clients can anticipate and manage crises and monitor opportunities for social selling.