Sprinklr Partners with Twilio

Sprinklr, a unified customer experience management platform provider, has partnered with Twilio, a customer engagement platform provider, integrating Twilio voice and SMS technology with Sprinklr Modern Care. The result is a comprehensive, cloud-based contact center platform for omnichannel customer care.

Twilio provides communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) infrastructure, while Sprinklr Modern Care delivers an artificial intelligence-powered contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) application layer built on Twilio's Unified-CXM platform.

"Delivering personalized customer engagement at scale is one of the most demanding challenges facing today's businesses," said Matt Rogers, vice president of market development at Twilio, in a statement. "Twilio's voice and SMS capabilities enable organizations to build customized experiences and seamless conversations over trusted and preferred channels. With Twilio's partnership with Sprinklr Modern Care, businesses can drive stronger customer satisfaction by delivering personalized customer experiences at scale and at every step of the journey." "The world is ready for a new generation of contact center. Customers expect digital-first but expect to connect with someone live when needed, demanding a seamless experience across every channel they choose," said Sprinklr Founder and CEO Ragy Thomas in a statement. "Partnerships are powerful when they're built on a shared belief that nothing is more important than customer experiences. With leading infrastructure from Twilio and the application layer from Sprinklr, we offer digital-first care that will help improve satisfaction, limit risk, and reduce cost. Together we'll help companies on their journey from being brand-centric to customer-centric organizations."

Sprinklr Modern Care analyzes billions of conversations across more than 30 digital channels, like social, messaging, in-app, live chat, email, and now voice. Customers can integrate their contact center operations with digital care to engage on the channels customers prefer, identify intent and sentiment, and route customers to the right support, all in real time.