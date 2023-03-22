Sprinklr Launches Winter Release of CCaaS Solution

Sprinklr today launched the winter release (v. 18.2) of its unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform with more than 650 new features and innovations for the four Sprinklr product suites, including 120 contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) features and 25 artificial intelligence features for the Sprinklr Service product suite.

"For more than a year, we have been working with leading organizations around the world to disrupt the traditional enterprise CCaaS market and deliver new service strategies for digital-first enterprises," said Sprinklr Chief Technology Officer Pavitar Singh in a statement. "With the ability to engage across more than 30 channels, we empower customer service teams to seamlessly work across digital, social, and voice channels. Support from AI-self service tools helps brands deliver faster resolution of customer queries at reduced cost."

Sprinklr Service is an AI-powered CCaaS platform that enables agents to serve customers across digital, social, and voice channels. Some of the innovations announced today include the following: