Sprinklr Launches Winter Release of CCaaS Solution

Sprinklr today launched the winter release (v. 18.2) of its unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform with more than 650 new features and innovations for the four Sprinklr product suites, including 120 contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) features and 25 artificial intelligence features for the Sprinklr Service product suite.
"For more than a year, we have been working with leading organizations around the world to disrupt the traditional enterprise CCaaS market and deliver new service strategies for digital-first enterprises," said Sprinklr Chief Technology Officer Pavitar Singh in a statement. "With the ability to engage across more than 30 channels, we empower customer service teams to seamlessly work across digital, social, and voice channels. Support from AI-self service tools helps brands deliver faster resolution of customer queries at reduced cost."
Sprinklr Service is an AI-powered CCaaS platform that enables agents to serve customers across digital, social, and voice channels. Some of the innovations announced today include the following:
- Predictive intelligence, which analyzes customer data and identifies patterns that can predict future behavior, such as customer churn or likelihood to purchase, to help businesses anticipate and take proactive measures to identify potential upsell and cross-sell opportunities or prevent customer churn.
- AI-powered quality management, which provides real-time insights on agent performance and compliance for all customer conversations on all channels. Agents can view reasons for each quality score delivered by AI with recommendations on how to improve.
- Complete commerce solutions for WhatsApp, which empowers product purchases, interactions, and personalized recommendations and guidance on WhatsApp using a chatbot.
- Impact Analysis, which allows organizations to evaluate the impact of factors on key strategic metrics such as customer satisfaction and Net Promoter Score.
- Top contact driver, which automatically analyzes content from 100 percent of customer voice interactions to reveal insights around common issues and indirect feedback, such as when customers mention related topics or issues that might not have been explicitly requested or addressed.
- Outbound voice, which allows contact centers to use AI-powered predictive dialers and conversational interactive voice response.