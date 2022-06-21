Sprinklr Introduces Modern Care Lite

Sprinklr today introduced Sprinklr Modern Care Lite, an enterprise-grade customer support solution that can be deployed in just minutes. Modern Care Lite is an out-of-the-box version of Sprinklr's digital-first, unified customer support solution, Sprinklr Modern Care.

Modern Care Lite allows organizations to deliver customer support on channels like social, messaging, chat, email, and voice, all from one unified platform. It includes the following:

Support for 16 channels on a simplified central dashboard that brings AI-powered case handling capabilities for voice and digital channels together in one place;

Advanced AI insights and analytics;

Automation to build bots once and deploy on multiple channels; and

Agent empowerment features like guided workflows, message routing, and the ability to identify priority tickets from large volumes of social media mentions.