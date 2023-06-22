Sprinklr Adds Generative AI and 110 New Features in Version 18.5

Sprinklr has added more than 100 capabilities, including generative artificial intelligence, as part of its spring platform release (Version 18.5). Updates include features built with Sprinklr AI+, which unifies proprietary AI from Sprinklr with OpenAI's generative AI.>
"Sprinklr believes that customer service and CCaaS markets are ripe for disruption and customers and brands deserve more. As vendors rush to deliver new AI features, Sprinklr is demonstrating the real-world capabilities possible when AI is built across a unified platform and designed to be both open and scalable," said Sprinklr Chief Technology Officer Pavitar Singh in a statement. "New Sprinklr AI+ capabilities are helping the largest and most complex enterprises supercharge agent productivity and automate tasks and processes with AI. We are helping our customers transform their contact centers and customer experiences while preserving the level of governance, compliance, and data privacy that large brands require."
New features for the contact center include the following:
- Generative AI powered bots and more than a dozen new conversational AI features, like dynamic decision trees powered by generative AI for conversational bot building and implementation.
- Knowledge base integration with conversational AI to train bots on the information in the knowledge base and recalibrate and update AI models as the knowledge base evolves.
- The ability to build knowledge bases by auto-expanding articles from bullet points, writing assistance, including paraphrasing and text simplification, smart search of articles, and auto-translation capabilities.
- AI+ features for Live Chat conversations, including automated generation of chat responses in multiple languages, video call and case summaries, auto-generation of subjects for live chat conversations, and smart composition while customers are typing in the live chat widget.
- More than 16 AI-powered cloud contact center features, including auto summarization of cases, reply assistance, extracting relevant responses from knowledge bases, auto dispositions for cases, and more.