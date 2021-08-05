Splice Relaunches Thrive Survey Platform

Splice Software, a customer engagement company specializing in automated communication workflows and digital communications, has rebranded its survey program in response to a dramatic increase in the demand for survey data, especially Net Promoter Scores (NPS) and customer satisfaction scores (CSAT).
Thrive focuses not only on creating and sending surveys and collecting feedback, but also on using that feedback. The application offers call, text, and email deployment, integrates advanced machine learning and analytics, and provides customized reporting options with improvement recommendations.
Integrated gamification and NPS training are also available within the redesigned platform. Thrive can also provide customer journey recommendations to drive increased response rates.
"Companies are looking not just for a platform, but for a partner that will guide them on their customer engagement journey," said Tara Kelly, president and CEO of Splice Software, in a statement. "With Thrive and the Client Success team here at SPLICE, we are proud to offer exactly that at a fraction of the traditional cost for similar tools."