Speakeasy Enhances Integrations Between IVRs and Digital Bots

Speakeasy AI has enhanced functionality to seamlessly integrate enterprise IVR platforms with digital bots. This latest release works with the entire Speakeasy AI suite while improving cross channel journeys as customers switch from IVR to chat and/or IVR to bot.

The new functionality from Speakeasy AI passes customer intent, while seamlessly shifting the conversation to the new channel for routing. Businesses can use Speakeasy AI's proxy server to manage conversations via scripts, enhance IVR functionalit,y and add new use cases in minutes.

Any enterprise IVR that supports MRCP v.2 can be fully integrated with any AI or digital bot system.