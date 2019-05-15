Sparkcentral Launches Virtual Agent Framework

Sparkcentral today introduced its Virtual Agent Framework, a complement to the Sparkcentral Messaging Customer Service Platform to create a complete digital customer care solution that lets companies blend live and virtual agents in the contact center.

The Virtual Agent Framework not only allows the deployment of virtual agents (chatbots) on all chat, social, and messaging channels supported by Sparkcentral's platform at a click of a button, but also gives live agents the flexibility to delegate simpler tasks to artificial intelligence-powered virtual agents mid-dialogue. The virtual agents can also pass the ongoing conversation back to the same live agent who handled the customer before.