Sparkcentral Integrates With Freshworks

Sparkcentral, a digital customer service platform company, is partnering with Freshworks, a customer engagement software company, to make Sparkcentral's messaging solutions available on the Freshworks Marketplace for Freshdesk.

Freshdesk is Freshworks' omnichannel customer support software. Sparkcentral's digital customer service platform brings together messaging on channels such as WhatsApp, SMS, social media, web, and mobile chat into one universal queue for agents.

With the integration, all interactions on Sparkcentral are created as tickets within Freshdesk. Freshdesk will handle both the back-office ticket and case management.

Connect with SCS



Email Newsletter

Receive customer service news, trends, and analysis, plus expert advice.
Periodically, get important offers from SmartCustomerService.com or our advertising partners.

Best Practices

More Best Practices

Webinars

More Webinars

Content Library

More Content Library