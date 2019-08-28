Sparkcentral Integrates With Freshworks

Sparkcentral, a digital customer service platform company, is partnering with Freshworks, a customer engagement software company, to make Sparkcentral's messaging solutions available on the Freshworks Marketplace for Freshdesk.

Freshdesk is Freshworks' omnichannel customer support software. Sparkcentral's digital customer service platform brings together messaging on channels such as WhatsApp, SMS, social media, web, and mobile chat into one universal queue for agents.

With the integration, all interactions on Sparkcentral are created as tickets within Freshdesk. Freshdesk will handle both the back-office ticket and case management.