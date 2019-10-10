Sparkcentral Adds Cross-Channel Conversation History Feature

Sparkcentral, a digital customer service platform company, today launched Cross-Channel Conversation History, a feature that lets agents on the Sparkcentral platform see a truly omnichannel, consolidated view of a contact's conversation history across all chat, social, and messaging channels.

With this feature, agents no longer have to ask contacts to repeat what they've said on different channels. Instead, they can see if the contact has posted the same comment in a different channel and whether it is being handled by another agent. If so, the agent can manually resolve the duplicate-topic conversation without repeating work that another agent is doing.

The new cross-channel conversation feature can detect matching customer identifiers across different channels. By using unique customer IDs, agents can see all of the conversation history of a customer as one continuous dialogue, no matter how often the customer moved from, say, Twitter, to Facebook Messenger, or the company’s web chat and back. Furthermore, for multi-brand retailers, conversations across multiple brands that are managed by the same care team can also be shown in a consolidated timeline.

"Our new cross-channel conversation history feature will further boost agent productivity, which is a key brand promise of Sparkcentral," said Abhay Prasad, vice president of product management at Sparkcentral, in a statement. "When using traditional customer service solutions, it is hard to keep track of the various media and platforms that customers are using, leading to longer resolution times, which can frustrate both the agent and the customer. The new feature will allow for a more comprehensive overview of communication between agents and customers, leading to greater cost savings and CSAT scores."