Smarsh Enterprise Discovery Now Available Through Microsoft's One Commercial Partner Program

Smarsh's Enterprise Discovery solution for employee communications is now co-sell ready as part of the company's participation in the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) program.

Enterprise Discovery, Enterprise Supervision, and Enterprise Archive can be deployed on Microsoft Azure. Smarsh and Microsoft go to market together with these integrated solutions to accelerate the compliant adoption of Microsoft Office 365, including Microsoft Teams, within the financial services industry.

"Electronic communications data continues to diversify and proliferate, and legacy infrastructure refresh cycles are becoming more expensive and resource-intensive," said Brian Cramer, Smarsh's CEO, in a statement. "Where the data resides and having flexible, immediate access to it are key strategic decisions that impact organizations' abilities to meet e-discovery and compliance requirements today and in the future. The deployment of the Smarsh Connected Suite on Microsoft Azure enables organizations to future-proof in a highly regulated environment and provides the strategic path forward for the global financial services industry."

Enterprise Discovery supports a range electronic communication channels, including email, collaboration platforms, mobile/text messaging, social media, and voice content. Among these communication channels, Smarsh offers capture capabilities for Teams, capturing content in one-to-one chats, multiparty chats, and persistent channels. This includes edits, deletes, replies, emojis, GIFs, files, stickers, and links. Smarsh also enables voice recording, transcription, and archiving for Teams. Once ingested into the Enterprise Archive, content is stored in immutable format, automatically indexed, and accessible at any time in a search-ready state.

Smarsh Enterprise Discovery, Enterprise Supervision, and Enterprise Archive are all available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure.