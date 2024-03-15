Skit.ai Launches Multichannel Offerings for Debt Collections

Skit.ai, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence solutions for the accounts receivables industry, has launched a suite of multichannel, self-service offerings for debt collection processes.
The company's solutions offer a range of generative AI-powered solutions across voice, chat, email, and text communications.
"Following the success of our Voice AI solution in the collections industry, we've received many requests for additional channels in our product lineup. We are thrilled to unveil a new, unified multichannel platform to our current and future customers," said Sourabh Gupta, founder and CEO of Skit.ai, in a statement. "Offering consumers the ability to choose between multiple communication channels and providing 24/7 availability will greatly simplify and enhance revenue recovery."