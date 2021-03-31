Simplr Partners with Gladly

Simplr, a customer experience platform provider, has partnered and integrated with Gladly, an omnichannel customer service platform provider.

Together, Simplr and Gladly will help companies deliver 24/7 staffed coverage across all digital channels.

The integration with Gladly brings customer information from third-party systems into a single view, so customer service agents and Simplr specialists always know who they are talking to and their preferences. Gladly also keeps the conversation in context by surfacing every Simplr conversation in a single timeline view within Gladly.