Simplr Partners with Gladly

Simplr, a customer experience platform provider, has partnered and integrated with Gladly, an omnichannel customer service platform provider.
Together, Simplr and Gladly will help companies deliver 24/7 staffed coverage across all digital channels.
The integration with Gladly brings customer information from third-party systems into a single view, so customer service agents and Simplr specialists always know who they are talking to and their preferences. Gladly also keeps the conversation in context by surfacing every Simplr conversation in a single timeline view within Gladly.
"We're excited to partner with Simplr as we both share a common goal: helping brands transform CX into a revenue driver through exceptional personal customer service," said Julian Terkaly, head of strategic alliances at Gladly, in a statement. "Our integration with Simplr benefits Gladly customers by helping them expand their CX teams' ability to deliver fast and radically personal service around the clock, scale service up and down in an instant to meet unpredictable demand, and ultimately drive more loyalty."
"Working with Gladly and Simplr gives us the flexibility to scale quickly as needed with fast, personal, empathetic service to all of our customers. Leveraging both solutions has allowed our CX operation to operate more efficiently and make our associates' lives easier," said Karla Camer, associate director of customer experience at Allbirds, in a statement.