Simplr Launches Cognitive Paths, a Safeguard for Using ChatGPT in Customer Service

Simplr has infused generative artificial intelligence into its customer experience platform and launched safeguards called Cognitive Paths to ensure safe and secure use of the new technology.

With these additions, Simplr can now fully automate level-two complex inquiries and those that provide upsell and cross-sell opportunities.

Cognitive Paths guide Simplr's chatbot technology to the right customer resolution without risk of hallucination. It decreases the amount of information available to the LLM-powered chatbot and eliminates the chance of hallucination. Enterprise-grade security protocols also prevent the data from being transferred back into any publicly available LLM.