SignalWire Launches AI Agent

SignalWire a provider of cloud-native, low-code APIs, has released SignalWire AI Agent, a no-code artificial intelligence agent for communication platform-as-a-service (CPaaS).
AI Agent provides the infrastructure to embed intelligent, human-like conversational agents into existing infrastructure with minimal coding and plain text instruction. SignalWire Markup Language (SWML), and SignalWire Call Flow Builder contribute to the functionality of the AI Agent.
One key feature of SignalWire AI Agent is the SignalWire AI Gateway which enables the virtual agent to retrieve or post information to custom middleware as well as transfer calls, send SMS, and all of the other CPaaS APIs available at SignalWire.
"At SignalWire, time-to-market is as important to us as it is to our customers. We relentlessly pursue speed and innovation to ensure our customers can deliver advanced capabilities to meet complex requirements with intuitive development," said Anthony Minessale, CEO of SignalWire, in a statement. "We invented SWML to deliver a simple to use, no code solution that harnesses the immense power of FreeSWITCH. Now our customers can easily build and rapidly deploy an industry leading, human-like conversational AI Agent in minutes."