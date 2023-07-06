SignalWire Launches AI Agent

SignalWire a provider of cloud-native, low-code APIs, has released SignalWire AI Agent, a no-code artificial intelligence agent for communication platform-as-a-service (CPaaS).

AI Agent provides the infrastructure to embed intelligent, human-like conversational agents into existing infrastructure with minimal coding and plain text instruction. SignalWire Markup Language (SWML), and SignalWire Call Flow Builder contribute to the functionality of the AI Agent.

One key feature of SignalWire AI Agent is the SignalWire AI Gateway which enables the virtual agent to retrieve or post information to custom middleware as well as transfer calls, send SMS, and all of the other CPaaS APIs available at SignalWire.