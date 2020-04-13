SightCall Offers Free Access to SightCall Visual Support for Users Fighting COVID-19

SightCall, a visual assistance platform provider, is offering free access to its SightCall Visual Support app on Salesforce AppExchange for qualified Salesforce Health Cloud, Service Cloud, and Field Service Lightning users on the front line of COVID-19 response.

SightCall Visual Support gives service organizations collaboration tools to see and resolve problems remotely in a secure, real-time video environment.

SightCall is integrated with Salesforce Health Cloud, Service Cloud, and Field Service Lightning and can be activated immediately, enabling video connections between Salesforce customers and their patients, technicians or customers.

Visual support can be deployed for a variety of contact mitigation use cases, including the following:

COVID-19 triage and medical care coordination via live video;

Improved patient access for healthcare providers;

Converting onsite technician visits to virtual support;

Providing remote augmented reality guidance to assist in the repair and maintenance of essential equipment; and

Providing visual assistance to resolve problems remotely and reduce in-person contact.

"We are excited to see SightCall innovating to help healthcare providers and service organizations elevate safety and care. This level of personalized connectivity is critical in times of crisis," said Woodson Martin, senior vice president and general manager of Salesforce AppExchange, in a statement. "The urgent needs of healthcare providers and service organizations compel our world to rapidly digitally transform the way we provide service. We are offering a visual support solution built on the Salesforce Customer 360 platform that extends beyond hospital walls and contact centers to connect companies that are responding to the COVID-19 crisis in a safe, virtual environment where they can collaborate to resolve issues. We are proud to provide free access to providers, first responders and service organizations working to prevent further COVID-19 transmission," said Thomas Cottereau, CEO of SightCall, in a statement.

Qualifying Salesforce customers can receive a minimum of two months free visual support access for up to 50 users. The offer is available to Salesforce Health Cloud, Service Cloud and Field Service Lightning customers including emergency response teams, healthcare providers, call centers, and field service organizations mitigating the outbreak of the coronavirus.