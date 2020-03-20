Sharpen Launches Quick Start to Enable Remote Contact Centers To Be Up And Running Remotely Within 48 Hours

Sharpen Technologies, providers of an omnichannel cloud contact center platform, has launched the Sharpen Quick Start program to enable organizations stuck with legacy technology that can't support work-at-home (WAH) agents to quickly take advantage of the cloud.

"Sharpen has been supporting WAH agents for years. It's what we're built for," said company CEO Bill Gildea in a statement. "Sharpen Quick Start keeps agents healthy and employed and businesses running at a time when the success of a contact center has never been more linked with a company's continuing operations and bottom line."

Sharpen Quick Start requires no contract, and the first 60 days and initial professional services and deployment of the platform are free. The pre-packaged implementation can be up and running within 48 hours since WAH agents need only a high-speed internet connection and computer. At the same time, WAH supervisors can manage, monitor, and report on their performance with Sharpen's data analysis system, Insights. With real-time dashboards and reports, Insights allows management to understand at a glance their agents' engagement and productivity.

For qualifying nonprofits, fees will be waived for the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak.