Servion Launches 2017 Release of ServCloud

Servion Global Solutions today launched the 2017 release of ServCloud, its multichannel contact center-as-a-service solution with advanced reporting and predictive analytics.

Powered by Cisco HCS, the 2017 release features an enhanced ServCloud Portal that enables team leads, supervisors, and managers, to perform day-to-day tasks. With its single pane of glass user interface, ServCloud Portal helps manage operational and administrative requirements and enables businesses to view, edit, start, and stop multichannel outbound campaigns through integration with Acqueon's List and Campaign Management.

"To survive in today's highly competitive marketplace, where millennials have a shorter time spans for engagement, it is essential to provide an increasingly digital experience through customers' choice of channel—voice, web, email, chat, social, or mobile," said Ashish Koul, senior vice president and general manager for the Americas at Servion Global Solutions, in a statement.

"ServCloud delivers on Servion's vision to transform customer service in the digital economy by making customer interactions more intuitive, moving from a reactive IVR-based approach to a predictive multichannel approach," said Rangarajan M, executive director of Servion Global Solutions, in a statement.