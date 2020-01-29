ServiceNow to Acquire Passage.ai

ServiceNow plans to acquire Passage AI, a conversational AI platform company, advancing its deep learning artificial intelligence capabilities and accelerating its vision of supporting all major languages across its Now Platform and products, including ServiceNow Virtual Agent, Service Portal, Workspaces and emerging interfaces. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Work flows more smoothly when people can get things done in their native languages," said Debu Chatterjee, senior director of AI engineering at ServiceNow, in a statement. "Building deep learning, conversational AI capabilities into the Now Platform will enable a work request initiated in German or a customer inquiry initiated in Japanese to be solved by Virtual Agent. Passage AI's technology will enable us to accelerate our vision of empowering great employee and customer experiences by delivering great workflow experiences. ServiceNow believes in making work flow more smoothly across the enterprise, in all major languages."

Passage AI's conversational AI platform is built on deep learning models that can be trained to understand text in all major languages. Bringing together Passage AI's conversational AI capabilities with its Now Platform and digital workflow capabilities, ServiceNow will expand its chatbot support for non-English languages.

This deal builds on ServiceNow's previous AI acquisitions, including transactions with Loom Systems, Attivio, Parlo, FriendlyData, Qlue, and DxContinuum.