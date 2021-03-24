ServiceNow to Acquire Intellibot

ServiceNow, a digital workflow company, has acquired Intellibot, a robotic process automation (RPA) company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Intellibot extends ServiceNow's core workflow capabilities by helping customers automate repetitive tasks. ServiceNow intends to build Intellibot's capabilities natively into the Now Platform to enable customers to integrate with both modern and legacy systems to drive productivity and strengthen existing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) efforts.

Intellibot will complement the Now Platform's capabilities, extending ServiceNow's existing AI and ML, integrations, low-code development, process mining, process automation, NLX, chatbot, and virtual agent capabilities.