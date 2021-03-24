ServiceNow to Acquire Intellibot

ServiceNow, a digital workflow company, has acquired Intellibot, a robotic process automation (RPA) company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Intellibot extends ServiceNow's core workflow capabilities by helping customers automate repetitive tasks. ServiceNow intends to build Intellibot's capabilities natively into the Now Platform to enable customers to integrate with both modern and legacy systems to drive productivity and strengthen existing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) efforts.
Intellibot will complement the Now Platform's capabilities, extending ServiceNow's existing AI and ML, integrations, low-code development, process mining, process automation, NLX, chatbot, and virtual agent capabilities.
"ServiceNow is the platform of platforms for the workflow revolution, offering powerful end-to-end automation capabilities that allow customers to streamline business decisions and unlock new levels of productivity," said Josh Kahn, senior vice president of creator workflow products at ServiceNow, in a statement. "Our customers represent nearly 80 percent of the Fortune 500, and the vast majority are trying to drive automation across a mix of legacy and modern applications. With Intellibot, we will extend ServiceNow's ability to help customers connect systems so they can easily automate workflows and drive productivity."
"We are proud to join forces with ServiceNow as it continues to invest in powerful end-to-end automation capabilities to make the world of work, work better for people," said Srikanth Vemulapalli, chief technology officer and co-founder of Intellibot, in a statement. "Our RPA combined with ServiceNow workflows will help businesses better connect disparate systems to accelerate innovation and thrive in a new world of work."