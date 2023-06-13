ServiceNow Launches Now Assist for Virtual Agent

ServiceNow, a digital workflow company, today launched Now Assist for Virtual Agent, a generative artificial intelligence solution to create conversational experiences for self-service.

Now Assist for Virtual Agent uses generative AI to deliver direct, relevant, and conversational responses to questions and to connect exchanges to digital workflows across the Now Platform.

"Now Assist for Virtual Agent is a powerful organic complement to the generative AI capabilities ServiceNow has already started to roll out," said CJ Desai, president and chief operating officer of ServiceNow, in a statement. "By embedding generative AI into the Now Platform, we are empowering our customers to radically improve productivity and realize the true potential of enterprise-grade AI."

With Now Assist for Virtual Agent, customers will also be able to do the following:

Configure intelligent conversational experiences powered by generative AI from Virtual Agent in a low-code, drag-and-drop environment with Virtual Agent Designer;

Embed direct access to general purpose large language models (LLMs), such as Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service LLM or OpenAI API;

Receive direct responses to user questions in real-time conversations, with information formatted to best suit the answer; and

Deliver a more personalized, relevant, and contextual self-service experience from Virtual Agent.

Now Assist for Virtual Agent is powered by the ServiceNow Generative AI Controller, which serves as the foundation for all generative AI functionality on the Now Platform. The controller allows organizations to connect ServiceNow instances to both Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service LLM and OpenAI API.

Now Assist for Virtual Agent also leverages Now Assist for Search, which sits on top of the controller and works with Now Assist for Virtual Agent to provide connected generative AI experiences across the Now Platform.