ServiceNow Launches Messaging Service with Twilio

ServiceNow, a digital workflow company, today launched ServiceNow Messaging Service leveraging the Twilio platform.

ServiceNow Messaging Service allows organizations to purchase SMS and WhatsApp directly from ServiceNow so they can integrate popular messaging platforms with ServiceNow workflows.

Customers can find answers, get help, and request services through popular messaging services, and businesses can resolve issues leveraging the Now Platform to unite the front, middle and back office with digital workflows, break down silos and automate processes across teams. ServiceNow Messaging Service also helps organizations respond to employees wherever they are, allowing them to get help and request services across departments via WhatsApp and SMS.

"COVID reinforced the importance of putting the customer first, which is why today's organizations must deliver digital experiences that are seamless and effortless for customers," said John Ball, senior vice president and general manager of customer workflows at ServiceNow, in a statement. "With ServiceNow Messaging Service, we are improving customer engagement while supporting customers on the channels of their choice. This is a natural extension of ServiceNow Customer Workflows, which unite the front, middle, and back-office to create a great end-to-end customer experience." "Digital leaders in every industry have figured out that messaging with customers in transparent, two-way conversations is the most effective way to build strong customer relationships," said Molly Fischer, senior director of strategic independent software vendors at Twilio, in a statement. "More than 100 billion messages were sent across Twilio's platform last year, and 97 percent of messages are read within three minutes. We're proud to further our partnership with ServiceNow and help businesses improve the way they reach their customers on this critical customer engagement channel."

ServiceNow Messaging Service is an expansion of Twilio's and ServiceNow's ongoing partnership. The companies have worked together since 2019 to make messaging a core part of how businesses interact with stakeholders.