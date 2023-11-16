ServiceNow Expands Now Assist

ServiceNow, a digital workflow company, has expanded its Now Assist generative artificial intelligence portfolio with Now Assist in Virtual Agent, flow generation, and Now Assist for Field Service Management (FSM) embedded into the ServiceNow Platform.

These three new solutions are designed for reducing time spent searching, summarizing, and creating basic information while enabling conversational self-service, incident deflection, and workflow automation.

Now Assist in Virtual Agent helps organizations create and deploy advanced generative AI chat experiences in 15 minutes or less with enhanced guided setup capabilities. Its generative AI-powered conversational experience pulls in the most relevant information or actions from companies' knowledge bases and service catalogs. New updates for Now Assist in Virtual Agent include Q&A in Knowledge Management and multi-turn conversations for ordering catalog items or making service requests, with the ability to provide additional information directly within the chat.

Flow generation accelerates workflow development on the Now Platform by helping admins and developers generate workflow blueprints for fast development at scale. It converts plain text into low-code workflows so developers no longer need to build flow automations from scratch. Once the initial workflow is established, developers can make continuous adjustments and refinements using the no-code design interface in App Engine.

Now Assist for Field Service Management uses generative AI to access all activity, parts, and incidental data to summarize work order tasks, which are critical for field technicians who are moving from site to site and rely on mobile devices to get their most important work done.