Serenova Launches Skylight for CRM

Serenova, a contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) and workforce optimization (WFO) provider, has released Skylight for CRM with key integrations to Salesforce.com and Zendesk.

The all-new agent experience, included in the latest release of CxEngage, embeds omnichannel interaction and routing capabilities directly into the customer relationship management solution to provide agents a single workspace for supporting customer interactions. By combining the advanced CRM functionality and data exchange between Serenova and Salesforce and Zendesk, agents can respond to customers based on their full history in any channel or pivot seamlessly from one to another.

With Skylight for CRM, the contact center solution is embedded directly within the agent's CRM interface, and interaction data is connected to each customer's record.

Skylight for CRM offers the following contact center functionality directly in the CRM system:

Matching inbound and outbound call information with CRM data;

Allowing agents to control calls, including, click-to-connect functionality;

Saving call logs automatically when calls end;

Displaying CRM data via screen pops when interactions are made or received; and

Incorporating call data into CRM reports.