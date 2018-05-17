Serenova Launches CxEngage Scoreboard

Serenova, a contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) and workforce optimization (WFO) provider, today launched CxEngage Scoreboard, a performance management, gamification, and agent engagement solution for contact centers.

CxEngage Scoreboard, powered by Clearview, aggregates agent data from disparate systems to provide supervisors insight into contact center operations while empowering agents for self-improvement. It delivers real-time, custom data to every agent and automates supervisor activities.

CxEngage Scoreboard enables contact centers to do the following:

Aggregate key performance indicators (KPIs) into an integrated, customizable dashboard;

Identify actions necessary for agent improvement through analytics;

Auto-generate coaching sessions (triggered by performance thresholds);

Create rewards, commissions, and incentives for agents aligned with the KPIs most important to business goals;

Enable supervisors to see what motivates each agent by comparing KPI performance against their own peer group and automatically ranking their achievements;

Provide supervisors and agents effective real-time communication to share announcements and work aids; and

Give supervisors insight into agent competency and job satisfaction to align staff.