Serenova Launches Contact Center Maturity Assessment

Serenova, a contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) and workforce optimization (WFO) provider, has launched the Contact Center Maturity Assessment, a free tool to help companies assess the state of their customer service programs and provide prescriptive guidance to elevate them based on the results.

Developed with Nemertes Research, the Contact Center Maturity Assessment leverages data and research in three critical areas for contact center success: leadership and staffing; contact center technology; and agent analytics. Users are asked to answer a series of questions in each focused area. Based on responses, users will have access to additional, free resources.

The Contact Center Maturity Assessment also enables organizations to benchmark their current contact center processes and tools against their peers.