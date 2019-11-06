Semafone Introduces Intelligence+ for Payment Transaction Analytics

Semafone, a provider of data security and multichannel compliance solutions for contact centers, today released Intelligence+, a real-time data analytics offering, integrated into its Cardprotect Voice+ telephone payments solution.

Intelligence+ ensures that Cardprotect Voice+ customers have access to meaningful real-time data from calls and payment transactions as they occur. Customers can receive raw data from the Cardprotect Voice+ platform over specific durations, add the data to their database management systems (DBMS), and completely customize reports.

Intelligence+ complies with industry regulations such as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), HITRUST standards, and the upcoming California Consumer Privacy Act& (CCPA).

With Intelligence+, users can do the following:

Query data and develop and generate a standard set of reports on business strategy and where to maximize resources;

Gain call management insights, including the percentage of successful payment transaction calls at particular times of the day;

Import raw data into their business analytics systems;

Customize the appearance of dashboards; and

Gain insights into average handling times and first call resolutions.