ScreenMeet Launches ScreenMeet Live for Voice, Video Chat, and Screen Sharing

ScreenMeet today released ScreenMeet Live, a suite of browser-based, remote customer engagement tools helping retail and consumer services companies transition their face-to-face, personalized shopping and customer support services to an online environment.

ScreenMeet Live enables customer service agents and sellers to interact with customers online through voice, video chat, and screen share or co-browse from directly within their companies' preferred CRM solutions or websites.

Sales and support agents assisting customers in Salesforce Live Agent, ServiceNow Chat Connect, Microsoft Dynamics365 Omnichannel, or Zendesk chat sessions can provide customers more personalized service and continuous support without additional communication channels.