ScreenMeet Launches ScreenMeet Live for Voice, Video Chat, and Screen Sharing

ScreenMeet today released ScreenMeet Live, a suite of browser-based, remote customer engagement tools helping retail and consumer services companies transition their face-to-face, personalized shopping and customer support services to an online environment.
ScreenMeet Live enables customer service agents and sellers to interact with customers online through voice, video chat, and screen share or co-browse from directly within their companies' preferred CRM solutions or websites.
Sales and support agents assisting customers in Salesforce Live Agent, ServiceNow Chat Connect, Microsoft Dynamics365 Omnichannel, or Zendesk chat sessions can provide customers more personalized service and continuous support without additional communication channels.
"Any shopping or professional services activities consumers used to do in person won't happen that way anymore. Everything is going virtual," said ScreenMeet CEO Ben Lilienthal in a statement. "Given the current climate, we've accelerated the launch of ScreenMeet Live in order to help the many consumer brands that are struggling to transition their customer operations to online or expand their e-commerce channels overnight. ScreenMeet Live will help our customers provide service continuity, save jobs, and deliver a superb customer support experience during these turbulent times."
"With ScreenMeet's co-browse capabilities, Zenni is now literally on the same page as our customers," said Jeff Huang, director of global customer success operations at Zenni.com, in a statement. "Our Customer Care team now has even better customer experience tools to bridge the shopping experience from brick-and-mortar retail to ordering prescription eyewear online conveniently from the safety of their own homes. As we evolve our fit and follow-up experience, I see nothing but upside for our customers as we grow and innovate with ScreenMeet's CRM-friendly chat-to-video capabilities."
"A key requirement for customer service operations at scale is a single pane of glass for agents," said Rebecca Wettemann, analyst and principal at Valoir, in a statement. "Embedding ScreenMeet into their existing contact center environment enables companies to reduce training costs, increase agent productivity, and increase customer satisfaction and engagement."