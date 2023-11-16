Salesforce Launches Service Intelligence

Salesforce today launched Service Intelligence, an analytics app for Service Cloud.

Powered by Data Cloud, Salesforce's real-time hyperscale data engine, Service Intelligence gives users access to all of their data directly within Service Cloud. Pre-built, customizable dashboards provide a view of essential metrics, like customer satisfaction and individual and team workloads. And, with Einstein Conversation Mining, service professionals can use artificial intelligence to analyze customer chat and email conversations to uncover insights, like specific challenges customers face during service interactions, assess the likelihood of complaint escalation, and proactively address issues with customers.

Salesforce Service Intelligence includes the following:

Pre-built service dashboards, which give service agents and managers AI-powered insights through Einstein Conversation Mining and key metrics across cases, including total number of escalated cases, average time to close, and customer satisfaction scores.

Einstein Conversation Mining, which uses AI to analyze customer conversations so service leaders can identify trends and top customer issues.

Tableau integration, which lets users jump from a Service Intelligence dashboard directly into data exploration in Tableau with a single click, all while retaining the data context from their service console. Users can also embed visualizations built in Tableau into Service Intelligence to share insights with their teams.