Salesforce Integrates Service Cloud Voice with Amazon Connect

Today, Salesforce announced the general availability of Service Cloud Voice, and, and through its partnership with Amazon Web Services, will offer Amazon Connect for pre-integrated, out-of-the box telephony.

First announced at Dreamforce 2019, Service Cloud Voice combines telephony, digital conversations, and CRM data into a unified console.

With cloud telephony integrated into the Service Cloud, organizations will be able to do the following:

Enable agents to work from anywhere;

Receive real-time call transcriptions with artificial intelligence;

Drive proactive service with embedded AI-powered recommendations;

Centralize customer conversations and information; and

Gain visibility into agent calls and digital conversations.

GE Appliances and Remitly are among the first companies to experience the integrated solutions.