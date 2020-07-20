Salesforce Integrates Service Cloud Voice with Amazon Connect

Today, Salesforce announced the general availability of Service Cloud Voice, and, and through its partnership with Amazon Web Services, will offer Amazon Connect for pre-integrated, out-of-the box telephony.
First announced at Dreamforce 2019, Service Cloud Voice combines telephony, digital conversations, and CRM data into a unified console.
With cloud telephony integrated into the Service Cloud, organizations will be able to do the following:
- Enable agents to work from anywhere;
- Receive real-time call transcriptions with artificial intelligence;
- Drive proactive service with embedded AI-powered recommendations;
- Centralize customer conversations and information; and
- Gain visibility into agent calls and digital conversations.
GE Appliances and Remitly are among the first companies to experience the integrated solutions.
"As one of the largest American appliance manufacturers, it is important to us that we are putting our consumers' needs first, since our products are at the heart of our consumers' daily lives," said Eddie Delic, senior director of ownership experience at GE Appliances, in a statement. "With around 1,600 call center agents and 50,000 incoming calls a day, the need to innovate and scale while maintaining a singular view of the customer is imperative. With the power of Amazon Connect and Service Cloud, we can deliver faster, more personalized service to improve our consumers' lives at home."
"Remitly focuses on giving our customers peace of mind as they send money home to their families and communities. And because great customer service is a huge part of that promise, we're looking to the combined power of Service Cloud and Amazon Connect to help us serve our customers faster and resolve their issues right in the app," said Rene Yoakum, chief customer and people officer at Remitly, in a statement. "Building on our other digital tools, like chat and bots, ServiceCloud Voice will provide our agents new workflow and knowledge tools during the call, boosting their quality and productivity as they empathetically serve our customers."