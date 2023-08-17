RingLogix Partners with Mondago on Voice, Contact Center Integration with CRM

p>RingLogix, a provider of white-label unified communications-as-a-service solutions for managed service providers, has partnered with Mondago, a provider of computer-telephony integration solutions, to offer a customer management and communication solution tailored for customer-facing roles including sales, support, and customer service.
Mondago's CTI connector has more than 200 integrations with CRM and business systems, including Salesforce, Microsoft, Zoho, and HubSpot, as well as many other vertical applications. This integration aligns with RingLogix's RingOS white-label UCaaS platform, further enriching its voice and contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) solutions.
"The Mondago integration with RingLogix is an exciting development for our partners that will allow them to provide a unique, high-value solution to their customers and open up new vertical markets. This partnership will have a positive impact on RingLogix's partners' ability to win more customers and grow their revenue dramatically," said Wayne Landt, director of partner success at RingLogix, in a statement.
"We are very excited to be working with RingLogix and look forward to adding additional value to their portfolio through our product set," said Christian Chandler, U.S. senior account director at Mondago, in a statement. "We believe our CRM integration allied with the desktop UC components of our solution will make a compelling customer proposition."