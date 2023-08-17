RingLogix Partners with Mondago on Voice, Contact Center Integration with CRM

p>RingLogix, a provider of white-label unified communications-as-a-service solutions for managed service providers, has partnered with Mondago, a provider of computer-telephony integration solutions, to offer a customer management and communication solution tailored for customer-facing roles including sales, support, and customer service.

Mondago's CTI connector has more than 200 integrations with CRM and business systems, including Salesforce, Microsoft, Zoho, and HubSpot, as well as many other vertical applications. This integration aligns with RingLogix's RingOS white-label UCaaS platform, further enriching its voice and contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) solutions.