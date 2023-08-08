RingCentral Unveils RingCX and RingSense for Phone

RingCentral, a provider of cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, has launched RingCX, a native, intelligent contact center that combines RingCentral's unified communications (including message, video, phone, SMS, and fax) with contact center, plus generative artificial intelligence capabilities.

The company also is expanding its artificial intelligence platform, RingSense, across its portfolio. Leveraging generative AI, the new RingSense for Phone enables organizations to turn voice conversation data into insights.

RingCX delivers seamless customer experiences across inbound and outbound voice and more than 20 digital channels, including email, SMS, live chat, and messaging applications, and seamlessly transitions to video for high-touch customer service scenarios. Interactions are distributed via intelligent skills-based routing. RingCX also supports predictive, progressive, and preview modes for outbound calling. It also provides unified business intelligence analytics and real-time dashboards and historical reports, including 200 pre-built reports.

RingCX integrates with Salesforce and Zendesk, with additional integrations, including Hubspot, Microsoft Dynamics, and ServiceNow, coming soon. It also includes intelligent virtual agents powered by Google Dialogflow and native real-time AI-generated transcription post-call summaries, and action items that can be stored in CRM systems.

RingCX's workforce engagement management features include real-time, AI-driven agent assistance via partner integration and native generative AI-based automated quality management and conversation analytics via RingSense AI, coming later this year, for automated interaction scoring, coaching, and guidance for agents.

"We have seen great success selling RingCentral MVP with RingCentral Contact Center powered by NICE. Our joint solution is well-differentiated as it integrates our respective Gartner Magic Quadrant leading products into a unified offering from a single provider," said Vlad Shmunis, founder, chairman, and CEO of RingCentral, in a statement. "We continue to invest in the NICE partnership and see significant continued potential. However, in listening to our customers, we've recognized an additional need for a native intelligent contact center solution that would be better suited toward addressing simpler use cases. Importantly, in conjunction with MVP, it will allow contact center agents and employees beyond the contact center to act as one unified organization focused on addressing customer needs, leading to improved customer satisfaction and greater efficiency in handling calls." "RingCentral recognizes the need to dramatically simplify contact center management and operation by striving to merge unified communications, contact center, digital channels, and AI," said Jim Lundy, CEO of Aragon Research, in a statement. "We're at the beginning of this evolution, and it's great to see RingCentral recognizing this need. Their RingCX solution is a bold step forward in empowering employees across the organization while removing the complexities of delivering great customer service experiences."

RingCentral's new RingSense for Phone includes the following:

Real-time, AI-generated transcripts and captions of calls.

AI-generated summaries, call highlights, and keyword detection with each recorded call.

Conversation sentiment analysis.

RingSense for Phone follows the introduction of RingSense for Sales in March. RingSense for Sales empowers sales teams with revenue intelligence by unlocking conversations from customer interactions across calls, emails, and video meetings. The platform has been upgraded with the following:

Integrations with Salesforce, Hubspot, Microsoft Dynamics, Zoho, Gmail, Outreach, Connect & Sell, Outlook Calendar, and Outlook Email.

Deal scoring to track pipeline health, including aggregate and individual deal level.

AI coaching based on AI-analyzed conversational metrics, such as energy, tone, interruptions, and more. It also gives managers full visibility of their team members' performance.