RingCentral Releases Next-Generation RingCentral Office

RingCentral, a provider of enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions, unveiled the next-generation of RingCentral Office, with new team messaging, chatbot, AI support, and 40 out-of-the-box integrations.

"RingCentral Office is the industry's leading solution that goes beyond unifying different modes of communication; it offers an all-in-one collaborative communications experience that is further enhanced by state-of-the-art chatbot and AI-based technology," said Vlad Shmunis, founder, chairman, and CEO of RingCentral, in a statement. "RingCentral is the only cloud provider to combine enterprise-grade telephony, audio conferencing, video, meetings, team messaging, and collaboration in a single, easy-to-use solution. We believe it will transform workplace productivity and help workers get more work done with less effort."

New features within this latest version of RingCentral Office include the following:

A unified experience that can communicate with team messaging, audio, video, fax, SMS, collaboration, and conferencing capabilities across mobile devices, tablets, and desktops.

Open APIs and SDKs that allow developers to embed messaging, collaboration, and task automation into their business workflows and applications. The new solution now also interfaces with chatbot frameworks, including Hubot, Lita, and Botkit.

40 out-of-the-box integrations with popular business apps, including Salesforce.com, Zoho, Marketo, ServiceNow, Confluence, and Cloze.

The new solution also provides robust unified administrative controls, security, reliability, scalability, and message logging options and meets HIPAA-compliant conduit requirements.

"We were looking to replace our existing communication system with one that would also give us a complete and integrated unified communications and collaboration solution," said Sam Eakin, operations manager at Hawk Ridge Systems, a global provider of 3D engineering solutions, in a statement. "Having a single solution from RingCentral to collaborate, share files, and make calls gives us much greater productivity. It's much easier to get work done with our teams and customers, and as a result, we've seen cross-functional project timelines shrink from three months down to one month."