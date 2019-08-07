RingCentral Partners with Fujitsu to Bring Solutions to EMEA

RingCentral, a provider of cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, has signed an agreement with Fujitsu to provide companies across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia with cloud communications and contact center solutions.
The agreement supports Fujitsu's strategy of building an ecosystem of partners across its Digital Workplace portfolio, adding productivity tools to enhance Fujitsu's unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offering.
Fujitsu will offer RingCentral Office and RingCentral Contact Center as part of Fujitsu Digital Workplace solutions. The agreement between RingCentral and Fujitsu will cover Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.
"The cloud has changed the workplace and how people work forever. Employees want to be more autonomous, entrepreneurial, and free from the constraints of traditional working hours. To attract the best talent and unlock its creativity, businesses must create a compelling employee experience that enables and supports their expectations,” said Annette McInnes, head of employee experience at Fujitsu, in a statement. "We're committed to delivering industry-leading workplace solutions to our customers, and we're proud to be associated with RingCentral."
"The benefits of cloud communications to the enterprise are clear—from employee productivity to customer engagement. We'e honored to work with Fujitsu, a leader in Europe for digital workplace services, and support their strategy to deliver additional benefits to enterprises and their employees," said Marty Piombo, vice president of strategic partnerships at RingCentral, in a statement.