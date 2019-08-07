RingCentral Partners with Fujitsu to Bring Solutions to EMEA

RingCentral, a provider of cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, has signed an agreement with Fujitsu to provide companies across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia with cloud communications and contact center solutions.

The agreement supports Fujitsu's strategy of building an ecosystem of partners across its Digital Workplace portfolio, adding productivity tools to enhance Fujitsu's unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offering.

Fujitsu will offer RingCentral Office and RingCentral Contact Center as part of Fujitsu Digital Workplace solutions. The agreement between RingCentral and Fujitsu will cover Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.