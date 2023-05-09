RingCentral Launches RingCentral for Teams 2.0

RingCentral, a provider of cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, has released RingCentral for Microsoft Teams 2.0.
The solution brings RingCentral's cloud PBX capabilities into Microsoft Teams.
RingCentral for Microsoft Teams 2.0 delivers features, including voicemail transcription, call recording, bi-directional presence sync, and unified contact search, and can be coupled with RingCentral Contact Center. Other elements include advanced telephony features, such as call routing, custom call queues, automatic call recording, more than 330 pre-built integrations, and analytics. In addition, RingCentral provides a smart sidecar panel for quick access to key contacts and advanced call features, like monitor, whisper, barge-in, and queue management, all available on desktop and mobile devices.
"Many businesses have standardized on Teams for internal collaboration, but when it comes to advanced communications, customers often seek out third-party solutions," said Mo Katibeh, president and chief operating officer of RingCentral, in a statement. "When customer communications are critical, businesses look to RingCentral, given our reputation for 99.999 percent reliability and our robust and advanced telephony capabilities. We're excited to deliver this next generation of RingCentral for Microsoft Teams and empower customers with faster performance, deeper integration, a new mobile experience, and simpler admin tools."