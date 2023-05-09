RingCentral Launches RingCentral for Teams 2.0

RingCentral, a provider of cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, has released RingCentral for Microsoft Teams 2.0.

The solution brings RingCentral's cloud PBX capabilities into Microsoft Teams.

RingCentral for Microsoft Teams 2.0 delivers features, including voicemail transcription, call recording, bi-directional presence sync, and unified contact search, and can be coupled with RingCentral Contact Center. Other elements include advanced telephony features, such as call routing, custom call queues, automatic call recording, more than 330 pre-built integrations, and analytics. In addition, RingCentral provides a smart sidecar panel for quick access to key contacts and advanced call features, like monitor, whisper, barge-in, and queue management, all available on desktop and mobile devices.