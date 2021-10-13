RingCentral Launches RingCentral Rise for Service Providers

RingCentral, a provider of cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced RingCentral Rise exclusively for service providers.

By leveraging Resources, Innovation, System integration, and Experiences (Rise) from RingCentral, service providers can now offer their own unique, co-branded unified cloud communications solutions, including team messaging, video meetings, cloud phone system, and contact center solutions, to businesses.

With RingCentral Rise, service providers can help customers move to the cloud with an integrated end-to-end managed service with the latest joint innovations for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS).

A number of major service providers around the world, including AT&T Business, ecotel, MCM, and TELUS, are already deploying RingCentral Rise.