RingCentral Launches RingCentral Rise for Service Providers

RingCentral, a provider of cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced RingCentral Rise exclusively for service providers.
By leveraging Resources, Innovation, System integration, and Experiences (Rise) from RingCentral, service providers can now offer their own unique, co-branded unified cloud communications solutions, including team messaging, video meetings, cloud phone system, and contact center solutions, to businesses.
With RingCentral Rise, service providers can help customers move to the cloud with an integrated end-to-end managed service with the latest joint innovations for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS).
A number of major service providers around the world, including AT&T Business, ecotel, MCM, and TELUS, are already deploying RingCentral Rise.
"RingCentral has a vision of bringing the very best cloud communications capabilities to businesses everywhere. Central to that vision is partnering with the world's leading services providers to provide their customers with the industry's leading team messaging, video meetings, and enterprise-ready phone system," said Homanyoun Razavi, executive vice president and head of global service providers at RingCentral, in a statement. "With Rise, we can accelerate the speed to market and the speed of innovation, with an industry-first open platform for service providers backed by a dedicated business unit. We're excited to jointly innovate across 5G, mobile edge computing , Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI) to bring differentiated products to market that humanize cloud communications with blazing speed and new ways of working."
"RingCentral is a leader in developing effective strategic partnerships in the global UCaaS market,' said Elka Popova, a vice president at Frost & Sullivan, in a statement. "The Rise program from RingCentral marks a new phase in the UCaaS industry's evolution as it highlights an important shift in operator and vendor strategies. The program meets the needs of businesses and partners that demand greater simplicity in terms of core feature set, packaging and pricing, while offering greater flexibility in terms of integrations with customer-specific workflows."