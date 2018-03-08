RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center

RingCentral, a provider of enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions, is set to launch its Collaborative Contact Center solution.>

RingCentral Contact Center integrated with the RingCentral Glip team messaging and collaboration solution and the new RingCentral Pulse service enables agents and supervisors to communicate and collaborate in real time to resolve customer issues.

RingCentral Pulse provides intelligent bots that monitor critical call center metrics in real time and provide automated alerts and notifications to key stakeholders directly into RingCentral Glip messaging teams. All agent groups in the contact center automatically have corresponding teams in RingCentral Glip to enlist the help of other agents and experts in the enterprise to improve response times.

"We're pioneering a new approach to customer engagement and giving companies a better way to serve their customers that goes beyond the traditional contact center," said Jim Dvorkin, senior vice president of contact center at RingCentral, in a statement. "RingCentral is delivering on its Collaborative Communications vision, which puts collaboration at the center of the customer experience, and extending it to the contact center. Contact center agents, teams, and experts throughout the organization can collaborate in real time, enabling businesses to fulfill the promise of world-class customer engagement."

RingCentral Collaborative Contact Center provides the following:

Expert Access: Using RingCentral Glip team messaging capabilities, agents and teams can bring in the necessary expertise to speed up response time.

Customer Engagement: Contact center agents can create in real time new teams consisting of customer representatives and company experts. These teams can now use integrated communications tools, such as chat, file sharing, video and web meetings, and conference calling. This enables customers to collaborate with multiple company experts in complex problem resolution to quickly identify and settle customer issues.

With the integration of team messaging with Contact Center, RingCentral Pulse adds intelligent bots for monitoring contact center metrics with alerts and notifications to key contact center stakeholders and teams. This visibility empowers supervisors to take immediate action to resolve contact center quality of service issues in real time. Specific capabilities of RingCentral Pulse for Contact Center include the following: